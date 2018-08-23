U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo could soon visit North Korea, which would be his fourth trip. File Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- North Korea is using a propaganda outlet that targets the South to promote the signing of a declaration to end the Korean War.

The call for an end-of-war declaration comes ahead of U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's possible fourth trip to Pyongyang, Seoul Pyongyang News reported Thursday.

In an article titled, "There is no reason to ignore the declaration of the end of war," North Korean outlet Uriminzokkiri stated, "If with an end-of-war declaration the military confrontation between North Korea and the United States ends and an atmosphere advantageous to the development of trust will be created, it would build anticipation for new progress on North Korea-U.S. relations."

Pyongyang also criticized the United States for not taking practical actions based on a foundation of "mutual respect and trust" that could lead to "goodwill, tolerance and magnanimity."

Trust must build with an end-of-war declaration, North Korea stated.

"To declare an end to the war is the first step toward ensuring peace and security on the Korean Peninsula, the region and the world," the North Korean propaganda outlet said.

The United States has repeatedly said progress on denuclearization must come first before other decisions are made.

U.S. Forces Korea Commander Gen. Vincent Brooks said on Wednesday North Korea would need to take "earnest and serious" steps toward denuclearization, Yonhap reported.

"We still have to see earnest actions being taken on those matters of great concern like denuclearization. There is still a need for continued pressure so that there is not a reason for North Korea to back up," Brooks said.