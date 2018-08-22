South Korean woman dead after 'boyfriend' assault

South Korean women protesting ‘spy cam porn’ in May. Assault and abuse of women have become a hot-button issue in the country. File Photo by Yonhap

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- A South Korean woman who had lost consciousness after a male acquaintance physically assaulted her has died.

The woman, who was not identified in local press, suffered serious injuries to her head after being attacked by a man described as her "boyfriend," according to news service Newsis.

The two individuals were arguing in the Heungduk district of Cheongju city at about 5 a.m. on Monday, when the attack occurred.

The victim hit her head on the ground, passed out then did not regain consciousness, according to the report.

The police requested an autopsy, to be undertaken at South Korea's National Forensic Institute.

The suspect was arrested on Tuesday on charges of assault, and is under investigation.

"I pushed my girlfriend with my hand, and she hit her head on a wooden staircase," the suspect reportedly told police.

RELATED South Korean prosecutors appeal acquittal of former governor

The testimony does not match some images on surveillance video footage in the area that shows "additional attacks," according to News 1.

Violence, including physical and sexual assault directed at women, has become a hot-button issue in South Korea.

Punishment for perpetrators who film or photograph women with hidden cameras in public continues to make headlines in the country, as women's groups ask for more stringent penalties.

RELATED South Korean businesses pin hope on North Korea denuclearization

News 1 reported Wednesday a man in his twenties has been sentenced to six months in prison for "spy cam porn."

The defendant is to also receive 40 hours "rehabilitation" to correct behavior that relates to sexual abuse.

The defendant had used a smartphone camera, hidden in a paper bag, to take footage of a woman beneath her skirt, a total of 16 times, according to the report.