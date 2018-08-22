Some in S. Korea uncertain about families after long separation, reunion

Kim Hye-ja (R), 75, meets with her younger brother Kim Eun-ha, 75, during the second-day of inter-Korean family reunions at Mount Kumgang resort, North Korea, on Tuesday. Pool photo/EPA-EFE

SEOUL, Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Two brothers from South Korea, surnamed Lee, applied to attend the family reunion this week hoping that they would meet their older brother who was abducted to the North six decades ago.

Instead, they learned their brother died in 1997 and decided to meet his son and daughter.

When the Lee brothers saw the man in the photo their niece and nephew brought, they questioned whether he was really their brother.

Some at the North-South Korea family reunion have doubted people they met at the event as their true family members, according to Joint Press Corps, Yonhap reported.

"He doesn't look like my brother," said Lee Jae-hwan, after seeing the photo.

Lee expressed disappointment to reporters after he learned his niece and nephew don't even know his brother's age or how he died in the North.

Niece Lee Kyung-suk, however, confirmed the man in the photo is his father. Lee Jae-hwan didn't have any photo of his brother to compare with.

South Korea's Red Cross said similar incidents happened at past reunion events.

There were some participants, who questioned the identities of people attending as their family members and decided not to show up to meet them.

In 2008, a South Korean participant came to meet his cousin from the North but found the person wasn't related. In 2009, two brothers also came to reunite with their brother but they met a stranger.

"It happens oftentimes that some families feel uncertain when they meet relatives for the first time," said a Red Cross official.

"We check their identities again if there are requests for confirmation," said the official.

Only seven families have reunited with their immediate relatives, like parents and children during the first round of the family reunion this week. Others are meeting close relatives, as their immediate family members died of old age.

Half of the South Korean attendees are between 80 and 89 years old, and 38 percent are more than 90 years old.

The family reunions began on Monday at North Korea's scenic Mount Kumkang resort with 89 South Koreans and their family members from the North. The second round will run from Friday to Sunday, with 83 North Koreans expecting to reunite with their family members from the South.