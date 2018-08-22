Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Kim Jong Un's latest burst of anger at a North Korean factory could mean he is frustrated with the lack of economic progress, according to a South Korean analyst.

Yang Moo-jin, of the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul, said Kim could be facing pressure from international embargoes and a stalled economy, Yonhap TV reported Wednesday.

"Domestically the autarkic economy has not been gaining traction, and there has been no movement in relaxing economic sanctions on North Korea from the United States," Yang said, adding Kim's anger is a "sign of a kind of frustration."

Earlier this week, North Korea state media reported Kim had visited the Myohyangsan Medical Appliances Factory and disparaged the site. Kim said the factory reminded him of a barn, or a stable.

He also said North Korea's health sector has been "hibernating for several years now."

The North Korean leader said the "viewpoint and attitude of the Korean Workers' Party was wrong," according to Pyongyang's KCTV.

The outburst is not the first from Kim since he returned from Singapore following a summit this summer with U.S. President Donald Trump.

RELATED South Korean businesses pin hope on North Korea denuclearization

In July, Kim was said to be "very angry" after inspecting a power station in Orang County. He also said a bag factory was a "mess."

Kim may be blaming the party to rein in Choe Ryong Hae, a powerful official, and his influence over policies, according to Yonhap.

The North Korean leader is expected to meet soon with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

Ahead of the third summit, South Korea's defense ministry said it is working on a plan to withdraw ten guard posts from the demilitarized zone over time, according to newspaper Hankyoreh.