South Korean prosecutors appeal acquittal of former governor

Ahn Hee-jeong, former governor of South Chungcheong Province, appears at a court in Seoul on July 9 for his trial over allegations he sexually abused two women, including his secretary. Photo by Yonhap

SEOUL, Aug. 21 (UPI) -- South Korean prosecutors have appealed a court decision to acquit former governor Ahn Hee-jeong of sexual assault charges.

The Seoul Western District Prosecutors' Office said the ruling last week had shortcomings and filed an appeal to a Seoul High Court.

Prosecutors said the verdict was made without fully taking into account testimonies made by plaintiff Kim Ji-eun, who accused his former boss Ahn of sexual assault allegations. They said the court ruling didn't match verdicts of previous similar sexual assault cases by the high court.

The former governor of South Korea's South Chungcheong Province was found not guilty last week of sexually assaulting his secretary. Ahn was the first high-profile figure to stand trial on sex abuse allegations since the #MeToo movement started in South Korea.

Women's rights groups have condemned the court decision, staging protests in the streets of Seoul since the court ruling last week.