SEOUL, Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Authorities said a 77-year-old man walked into a South Korea community center and fired a hunting rifle Tuesday, killing two administrative officials.
Police said they were shot in the chest and died after being taken to a hospital, Yonhap reported.
The shooter, surnamed Kim, also shot and injured his neighbor at a local temple before he arrived at the community center, according to police.
Kim is known as a farmer who moved to the village in Bonghwa, southeast of Seoul, in 2014.
He had visited the community center several times before to seek a compromise over the use of water with his neighbor, whom he shot at the temple, according to officials.
The neighbor told police Kim threatened him with a gun before.
Investigators found the shooter went to a police station to retrieve his hunting rifle in the early morning, then to the temple and community center around 9 a.m.
Gun violence has been rare in South Korea, where requirements for gun holders are strict.
Those who apply for hunting rifles are required to pass a psychological examination and leave the guns with police when not using them. They are also required to be accompanied by more than three people on their hunting trips.