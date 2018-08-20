South Koreans watch a television news broadcast on North Korea’s test fire of short-range missiles into the sea on Oct. 16, 2016. Photo by Jeong Heon-kyun/EPA-EFE

SEOUL, Aug. 19 (UPI) -- North Korea has agreed to allow U.N. aviation officials to monitor air travel safety measures it has taken from missile launches, Kyodo News reported, citing officials of the International Civil Aviation Organization.

The U.N. aviation agency will send officials to North Korea next year to check whether the country has taken necessary measures to guard the safety of international flights from missile launches.

Officials of the ICAO visited North Korea in May to discuss the North's request to open air routes over the Korean peninsula, according to Joongang Ilbo. The North assured that it would not engage in hazardous activities that would undermine the safety of international flights without prior notice.

North Korea is one of 192 member countries of the ICAO that are obliged to report plans for missile and satellite launches in advance. Officials say North Korea, however, didn't report its missile launches last year.

The ICAO condemned the North's ballistic missile launches and expressed concerns for the safety of international civil aviation.