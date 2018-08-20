Possible Xi Jinping visit to North Korea raises concerns in Seoul

Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) could meet Kim Jong Un for the fourth time in September. Photo by KCNA/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Concern is rising in Seoul following reports of a possible Xi Jinping visit to Pyongyang on the anniversary of North Korea's national foundation day.

The possibility the Chinese leader could visit Pyongyang on Sept. 9 complicates the picture as the United States and South Korea coordinate on denuclearization and sanctions, South Korean newspaper Asia Business Daily reported Monday.

The possible Xi visit to Pyongyang, his first since assuming the leadership position, was first reported in the Straits Times of Singapore on Saturday.

There is a committee of Beijing officials currently coordinating Xi's visit to North Korea and his next summit with Kim Jong Un, according to reports.

Xi's potential trip to North Korea would mark the first time in 13 years a sitting Chinese president visits Pyongyang.

Former Chinese President Hu Jintao was the last Chinese leader to visit North Korea -- in October 2005.

It is unclear whether Xi's trip will take place before or after the upcoming summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Kim.

No formal date has been confirmed on the inter-Korea summit to be held in Pyongyang "sometime in September."

Domestically Xi has been strengthening the Chinese Communist Party's influence over China's military.

According to state media, Xi recently told officials at the Central Military Commission the Communist Party must strengthen its leadership to ensure a "solid political guarantee for the building of a strong military."

"Xi said the whole military should comprehensively implement the Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and the spirit of the 19th Communist Party of China National Congress," Xinhua reported Sunday.