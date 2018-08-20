Malcolm Turnbull defeats Peter Dutton in leadership challenge

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull withstood a challenge to his leadership from Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton by a vote of 48-35 on Tuesday. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Austrialian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull narrowly withstood a challenge to his office on Tuesday.

Turnbull defeated his opponent Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton by a vote of 48-35 in a party room ballot in Canberra the Liberal Party's chief whip said, according to the BBC.

The prime minister called for the vote amid speculation his leadership was facing a threat.

In Australia, the prime minister isn't elected by voters directly, but instead acts as the leader of a coalition in parliament.

Turnbull became the country's prime minister in 2015 after winning a similar leadership challenge.

Dutton resigned from his role as home affairs minister after challenging Turnbull's seat, however the ABC reported Turnbull offered him the opportunity to remain.

Other Liberal Party ministers are also expected to resign, leaving roles for Turnbull to fill.

On Saturday, Dutton wrote on Twitter that he continues to support Turnbull and his policies.