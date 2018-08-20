Flash floods in Italy leaves at least 8 hikers dead

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Flash floods killed at least eight hikers and left another dozen injured in southern Italy's Calabria region Monday, local emergency officials said.

Italy's civil protection agency said the hikers were swept away when floodwaters filled a narrow gorge.

"This is a split in the terrain that is very tight and high. Imagine nearly a kilometer in height. And just a few meters wide. Imagine people who were in this hole," Carlo Tansi, head of civil protection, told Italian news agency Sky TG24.

At least a dozen sustained injuries, including five taken to the hospital. Among those rescued was a 10-year-old boy.

Tansi said it's unclear if there were more deaths or if anyone was missing.

"The problem is we don't know how many people were knocked over by this flood," he said.