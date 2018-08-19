Three Russian space company executives charged with fraud

Three executives from the Russian space company Energia were arrested and charged with fraud, the Investigative Committee of Russia said Sunday. Photo by Energia

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- An executive at Russia's Energia space company and two others were charged with fraud, the Investigative Committee of Russia said Sunday.

Energia's deputy director Alexei Beloborodov and two of his subordinates were arrested and charged with attempted fraud as part of an ongoing investigation in conjunction with the Federal Security Service, the committee said.

An investigator is set to file a preventive measure against the employees in court on Monday.

The Russian state corporation for space activities Roscosmos said the employees were suspected of taking bribes, Interfax reported.

Roscosmos added it is working closely with the Investigative Committee of Russia to fight against corruption.