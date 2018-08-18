Trending Stories

No verdict as Manafort jury breaks for weekend
Military plane crashes in Oklahoma; pilot safely ejects
Mueller: Papadopoulos could face brief prison time
Hurricane Lane expected to pass south of Hawaii
Latter-day Saints leader says use church's full name, not Mormon

Japan marks 73rd WWII anniversary

Latest News

Turkish president blasts U.S. for playing "games" on economy
Jonas Armstrong, Morven Christie to star in new series 'The Bay'
Willie Nelson, Wynonna Judd to appear on USA Network's 'Real Country'
Italy bridge collapse death toll climbs to 42 as country mourns
Vietnam court sentences activist to 20 years in prison; U.S. calls for release
 
