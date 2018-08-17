Members of Italian Red Cross at work on the rubble of the partially collapsed Morandi bridge in Genoa, Italy, on Thursday. The Italian government ordered Autostrader, the company that maintains and operates the bridge, to pay for rebuilding it as well as nearby buildings that were damaged. Photo by Italian Red Cross/EPA-EFE

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- The Italian government has demanded Autostrade per l'Italia, the company that operates and maintains the Morandi Bridge, to fund its reconstruction and pay for damages to nearby buildings in Genoa.

The bridge, which abruptly buckled Tuesday in north Italy, sent vehicles plunging onto the ground below and buried some in rubble, killing 39 people and injuring at least 15 others.

The Italian transport ministry has given Autostrade 15 days to show it met contractual obligations by doing thorough safety checks, something the company says it did on a regular basis.

Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini also blamed the European Union for strangling his country's economy and said Italy needs to be able to spend public money without the "folly" of EU constraints.

"Spending that saves lives, jobs and the right to health must not be part of rigid calculations and of rules imposed by Europe," Salvini said.

EU commissioners fired back, saying the country has been given plenty of money for Italian infrastructure.

President Jean-Claude Juncker's spokesman Christian Spahr said in April, $9.6 billion was earmarked for Italian motorway maintenance, including work in the Genoa region.