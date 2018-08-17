Brazilian surgeon Denis Furtado addresses reporters a police station in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on July 19. He has been charged with murder in the death of a patient on whom he performed butt-enhancing surgery. File Photo by Antonio Lacerda/EPA-EFE

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A Brazilian plastic surgeon known as "Dr. Bumbum" has been charged with murder in the death of a patient on whom officials say he performed surgery in his apartment.

Denis Furtado was arrested in July after 46-year-old Lilian Calixto died just hours after he performed a butt-enhancing procedure.

Authorities said Calixto became ill and was hospitalized with a racing heartbeat -- eventually dying after her fourth heart attack.

Investigators say Furtado, aided by the others during the aesthetic procedure, injected more than the recommended amount of methyl methacrylate (PMMA), a synthetic resin known as acrylic glass filler, into Calixto.

The Brazilian Plastic Surgery Society has warned against using PMMA for aesthetic purposes because of the risks involved.

Prosecutors charged Furtado, his mother, girlfriend, secretary and an employee with homicide.

Furtado had a license to practice medicine in Goiás and Brasilia, but not Rio de Janeiro.

Furtado recorded and posted several videos before his arrest, in which he defends his actions. He said Calixto's procedure was done in a doctor's office, not his home.