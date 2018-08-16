Report: Tourists drive crowding, litter in Japan

Japan's popularity with tourists is taking a toll on local residents. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Japan's soaring popularity with visitors is taking a toll on residents who must cope with crowded buses and littering on the streets in cities like Kyoto, according to a local press report.

The Yomiuri Shimbun reported Thursday bus stops at attractions like the Kiyomizudera Temple in Kyoto are swarming with people, including tourists.

Bus drivers tell people to catch the next bus when they can no longer accept more passengers, and local business owners say they have "become used to" the crowds of people inundating the city, according to the report.

"Overtourism" has become a buzzword in addressing the issues that face residents as a result of traffic congestion or pollution because of the high number of tourists, according to the Yomiuri.

Inbound tourism to Japan has increased steadily since December 2012, when Prime Minister Shinzo Abe began his second term.

In 2013, 10.4 million tourists visited Japan. By 2017, that number was up to 28.7 million.

The Japanese government has set its sights on bringing more visitors, with an ambitious plan to draw 40 million visitors by 2020, when the country will host the Tokyo Summer Olympics.

Mount Fuji, the iconic mountain not far from Tokyo, has been asking visitors to limit their hiking to certain days, citing environmental concerns.

Kyodo News reported Thursday China was the No. 1 source of inbound tourism for Japan in July.

A total of 879,100 Chinese visited Japan in July, followed by South Koreans at 608,000, according to the report.