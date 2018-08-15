Gunmen kidnap newly elected Mexican congresswoman

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Armed men kidnapped a newly elected congresswoman Wednesday after forcing her vehicle to crash on a highway in Hidalgo state, Mexican security forces said.

Norma Azucena Rodríguez Zamora, 32, was riding in her car with her driver and assistant when the gunmen opened fire. The car flipped over and crashed, injuring Rodríguez's companions.

BBC reported the gunmen pulled Rodríguez from the wreckage of her vehicle and forced her into their vehicle, which Britain's The Telegraph said was a black Volkswagen Bora.

Members of Rodríguez's party, the Party of the Democratic Revolution, called on security officials to quickly find her alive.

RELATED Judge frees Mexican labor leader held for 5 years without trial

Rodríguez was elected July 1 to represent the state of Veracruz in Mexico's lower house of Congress. She was due to take her seat Sept. 1.

RELATED Court rules mother of teen shot by Border Patrol agent can sue