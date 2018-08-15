Explosion at Kabul secondary school kills dozens

An Afghan man inspects the scene of a suicide bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Wednesday. At least 25 people were killed when a suicide bomber attacked an educational institute frequented by Shiite Muslims. Photo by Hedayatullah Amid/EPA-EFE

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- An explosion at a secondary education facility in Kabul left at least 48 people dead Wednesday, Afghanistan's Ministry of Public Health said.

Khaama Press reported the suicide bomb detonated around 4 p.m. inside a classroom at Mawoud Academy in Dasht Barchi, west of Kabul city. In addition to the 48 dead, at least 67 people sustained injuries.

The school caters to a mix of male and female students seeking to attend university. Witnesses told TOLO News the average age of students at the school was about 18 and there were about 100 students inside the classroom where the explosion occurred.

No group claimed responsibility for the attack, though the Taliban denied involvement.

