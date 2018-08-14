Trending Stories

FBI agent, former Mueller investigator Peter Strzok fired
HUD seeks to change Obama-era fair housing rule
100 years later, first female U.S. Marine honored with monument
Donald Trump signs $716B defense authorization bill in New York
#MeToo: South Korean women fighting sexism, spycam scandals

Geraint Thomas wins the Tour de France

Latest News

U.S. offshore lease a barometer for market recovery
Seoul court finds ex-governor Ahn not guilty of sexual assault
U.S. gas prices stable ahead of Labor Day
LNG next test for capital efficiency
Chinese state media endorses third inter-Korea summit
 
