North and South Korean leaders to meet for third summit in Pyongyang

South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon (L) shakes hands with Ri Son-gwon, chairman of North Korea's Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country, after ending their talks at the truce village of Panmunjom on Aug. 13, 2018, to discuss holding a summit between their leaders. Pool photo/Yonhap

SEOUL, Aug. 13 (UPI) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will meet for a summit in Pyongyang next month.

North and South Korean officials agreed Monday to hold the third summit in the North Korean capital in September at a high-level meeting held in the border village of Panmunjeom.

The first inter-Korean summit was held on April 27 in more than a decade since the last one in 2007.

The second summit came in May, followed by a series of working-level meetings.

"The South together with the North, reviewed the progress of implementing the Panmunjeom Declaration, and discussed further methods to fulfill the Declaration in a sincere manner," said the joint press release of the high-level talks on Monday.

"Furthermore, the South and the North agreed to hold the scheduled Inter-Korean Summit within September in Pyeongyang," it said.

Ri Son Gwon, chief of the North Korean delegation, said his opening remarks: "As the discussion for a summit meeting in Pyongyang is underway, I think we can discuss it (today) and give answers to what we all wish for."