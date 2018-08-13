Hundreds hurt in boardwalk collapse at Spain music festival

Firefighters search for victims after a wooden boardwalk collapsed during a concert in Vigo, Spain, late Sunday. Photo by Salvador Sas/EPA-EFE

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- A boardwalk in coastal Spain packed for a music festival collapsed and sent dozens of spectators falling into the sea, injuring more than 300, officials said Monday.

The boardwalk buckled late Sunday at the O Marisquino festival, the finale of a celebration of urban concerts and sporting events, on the seafront of Vigo. The collapse occurred as hip-hop artist Rels B opened his set.

As many as 316 people were treated for injuries, Cadena Ser reported. Nine people were seriously hurt.

On Monday, firefighters searched with infrared cameras for anyone trapped under the platform.

Mayor Abel Caballero said no deaths were reported.

In a tweet in Spanish, Rapper Rels wished "strength for all the injured."

Vigo port authority chief Enrique Lopez Veiga said the boardwalk's "structural failure" likely stemmed from concrete supports that buckled under excessive weight.