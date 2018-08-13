Hippo attacks were blamed for the deaths of two people in Kenya over the weekend, including a Chinese tourist and a local fisherman. File Photo by Kim Ludbrook/EPA-EFE

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Hippo attacks on Saturday are blamed for the deaths of two people in Kenya, including a Chinese tourist.

The Kenya Wildlife Service confirmed the tourist, identified in news reports as 66-year-old Chang Ming Chuang, was taking pictures on the shores of Lake Naivasha outside Kenya when a hippo attacked.

Chuang was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later. His colleague, 62-year-old Wu Peng Te, was slightly injured in the attack.

The KWS said it is "tracking the hippo."

At the same lake but in a separate incident, a hippo killed a fisherman while he was preparing his nets for an expedition, The Star reported.

Hippos kills about 500 people every year in Africa.

David Kilo, chairman Lake Naivasha boat owners association, told The Star attacks have increased in recent weeks due to increasing development into hippo habitats.

"We have witnessed cases of farmers fencing riparian land locking the animals in the water. The animals attack people as they have to seek new routes," Kilo said.