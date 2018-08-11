Trending Stories

Florida Supreme Court delays execution
FBI agent acquitted of lying about shooting at standoff
Horizon Air worker dead after stealing, crashing plane near Seattle, officials say
McDonald's salads have now sickened more than 400
Jury awards $289 million to man in Monsanto case

Photo Gallery

 
Keith Urban performs on 'Today' in New York City

Latest News

Nobel Prize-winning author V.S. Naipaul dies at 85
PGA Championship: Brooks Koepka leads after three rounds
Thousands protest Israel's nation-state law at Arab-led rally
Trump condemns 'all types of racism' on Charlottesville anniversary
Jacksonville Jaguars sign CBs Acker and Canady, cut veteran McDougle
 
