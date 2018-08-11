Man arrested in four Canadian deaths, including two officers

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- A 48-year-old man was arrested and charged with four counts of first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of four people Friday in Fredericton, the capital of New Brunswick in eastern Canada.

Matthew Vincent Raymond is being held in the deaths, which include Fredericton Police officers Lawrence Robert (Robb) Costello, 45, and Sara Mae Helen Burns, 43, and Fredericton residents Donald Adam Robichaud, 42, and 32-year-old Bobbie Lee Wright, police said in a statement.

Eyewitnesses said dozens of shots were fired in a residential area of the city, beginning at about 7 a.m.

Fredericton police chief Leanne Fitch said all four were hit by bullets from the third story of an apartment building.

Martin Gaudet, deputy Fredericton police chief, said the officers were shot when they approached Robichaud and Wright as they were lying on the ground.

Investigators have not determined if there was a link between the suspect and the civilian victims.

Raymond was arrested Friday and taken to a hospital after being shot by police. He remains in serious but stable condition. His first court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 27.

Anyone with photos or video footage of the shooting or events leading up to the incident is asked upload images and video to the police website.