Two police officers among four shot, killed in Canada

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Two police officers are among the four people killed in a shooting Friday morning in Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada, police announced.

No names were released, but police added that one suspect is in custody.

Eyewitnesses said dozens of shots were fired in a residential area of the city, beginning at about 7 a.m., adding that many awakened to the sound of nearby gunfire. Police quickly evacuated some residents in a three-block radius of the incident and advised others to remain at home and avoid posting information on social media. Nearby businesses locked their doors and adopted a shelter-in-place protocol.

At 11:04 am, police confirmed there was no further threat to the public and that lockdowns are not required. What prompted the incident has not been established, but there was no mention of terrorism in any police announcement.