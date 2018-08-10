A Marine aboard the assault ship USS Essex was reported overboard Friday, leading to search and rescue effort by the Navy, Marine Corps and Philippine ships and aircraft. Photo by Michael Kennedy/US Navy | License Photo

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- A Marine aboard the USS Essex near the Philippines is believed to have gone overboard Friday, officials from the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit said.

The ship was conducting routine operations in the Sulu Sea when the Marine was reported overboard, leading to a search by the Navy, Marine Corps and Philippine ships and aircraft, a statement said.

The service person's name was not released but family has been notified, officials said.

"It is an all-hands effort to find our missing Marine," said Navy Capt. Gerald Olin, commander of Amphibious Squadron One. "All of our sailors, marines and available assets aboard the USS Essex have been and will continue to be involved in this incredibly important search and rescue operation."

The search-and-rescue efforts stretch about 3,000 nautical miles, the statement said.

Crew members are also searching inside the vessel. The statement did not give details as to why the Marine was believed to be overboard.

Commander of the 13th MEU, Col. Chandler Nelms, said servicemembers "remain committed to searching for and finding our Marine."

"As we continue our search operation, we ask that you keep our Marine and the Marine's family in your thoughts and prayers," Nelms said.