North Korea slams U.S. calls for 'preemptive denuclearization'

North Korea's Kim Jong Un may not be willing to denuclearize on U.S. terms. Photo by KCNA/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- North Korea denounced the United States on Friday while raising the issue of denuclearization at the center of U.S. foreign policy objectives.

Pyongyang's foreign ministry said Washington was making "unilateral demands for preemptive denuclearization," despite an absence of weapons tests.

In 2018, North Korea has stayed away from nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile tests, overturning a trend of rising tensions in 2017.

In its statement issued Friday, the North Korean foreign ministry pointed out the United States pushed for unilateral "preemptive denuclearization" during high-level talks in Pyongyang between U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and a North Korean delegation that included Kim Yong Chol.

"We have taken bold measures in order to carry out and build trust in the joint communiqué of the North Korea-U.S. leaders' summit, including returning the remains of U.S. troops," the ministry said. "The United States responded by stirring up international pressure against North Korea."

Pyongyang also said the United States has been blocking international organizations seeking to cooperate with North Korea, and discouraging high-level delegations from attending the upcoming 70th anniversary of national foundation on Sept. 9.

The foreign ministry also said U.S. President Donald Trump's "senior administration officials," though not Trump himself, are responsible for creating controversy over sanctions.

North Korea's criticism of U.S. policy comes at a time when Pyongyang is proposing another summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

"Pyongyang will be considered the venue by default under the joint declaration, but I do not believe we must say it can only be held in Pyongyang or that the venue has been set with no possible changes," South Korea's presidential Blue House said Friday, according to Yonhap.