Aug. 9 (UPI) -- North Korea is getting a head start on preparations for a major anniversary in September, according to a South Korean press report.

U.S. and South Korean intelligence sources say they have captured images of "troops and equipment near Kim Il Sung Square," and the formation appears to be "preparations for a military parade," News 1 reported Thursday.

On Sept. 9, the Kim Jong Un regime is expected to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Day of the Foundation of the Republic.

News 1's sources said there appeared to be no intercontinental ballistic missile launch vehicles or fighter jets.

In 2017, North Korea held a military parade featuring what appeared to be long-range missiles, a move that alarmed the international community.

North Korea has consistently held military parades since Kim fully assumed power in 2012.

A military parade also took place on Sept. 9, 2013, the 65th anniversary of national foundation.

Kim could be seeking to appease the South ahead of a major proposal.

South Korean news service CBS No Cut News reported Thursday North Korea transmitted a proposal through Panmunjom calling for "discussions of the issue of preparations for the inter-Korea summit."

A unification ministry official who spoke to No Cut News on the condition of anonymity said the administration is flexible enough for a summit in Pyongyang between Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-in to take place as early as late August.

"As seen in the last two summit meetings at Panmunjom, one cannot rule out the possibility of summit talks by the end of August, between President Moon and Chairman Kim Jong Un," the official said.