Firefighter killed in car crash responding to California wildfire

Cal Fire Heavy Equipment Operator Andrew Brake was killed on Thursday while driving to respond to the Carr Fire. Photo courtesy Cal Fire

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- An eighth person died Thursday in a nearly 180,000-acre wildfire raging in Northern California, state fire officials said.

Cal Fire announced that Andrew Brake, 40, was killed in a single-vehicle crash while assigned to the Carr Fire.

"It's with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Heavy Equipment Mechanic Andrew Jason Brake," Cal Fire said. "Please keep Andrew's loved ones and everyone in [Cal Fire Butte] in your thoughts."

The crash took place on Highway 99 in Tehama County as Brake, a six-year Cal Fire veteran was traveling to help combat the fire, California's KGO reported.

The Carr Fire burned 177,450 acres and was 48 percent contained Thursday, Cal Fire said.

Two other firefighters also were killed by the blaze, along with a Pacific Gas and Electric Co., employee and four others.

The blaze also destroyed 1,077 residences, 22 commercial structures and 500 outbuildings and damaged 191 residences, 26 commercial structures and 65 outbuildings.

RELATED 5 dead after plane crashes into California mall parking lot

Thousands of firefighters have been deployed to combat the Carr fire and other wildfires burning throughout California.

Mendocino Complex Fire

Meanwhile, fire crews brought the 304,402 Mendocino Complex Fire, the largest in California history to 51 percent containment, Cal Fire said Thursday.

RELATED California governor asks Trump for wildfire aid

The blaze, comprised of the Ranch and River fires destroyed 229 structures, including 119 residences, damaged 12 residences and 15 other buildings and threatened 9,200 more structures.

Cal Fire said the Ranch Fire had moderate fire activity overnight on Wednesday, while the River Fire had no movement.

Evacuation orders remained in effect for Lake, Mendocino and Colusa counties.