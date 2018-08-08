Police rescue men from stalled elevator in Toronto flood

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Toronto police rescued two co-workers trapped in a flooded elevator during a flash flood.

The men were stuck in the elevator in a basement Tuesday night, with water rising 6 feet high inside and only a foot of air space left when police rescued them, Toronto Police said in a social media post.

Klever Freire and Gabriel Otrin work at a tech start-up in the building and were stranded in the elevator. They panicked when storm water started filling in.

The men prayed, then started punching through a ceiling panel to trey to escape. They forced an opening big enough to put a cellphone through to get a signal to call for help.

When rescuers arrived, they had to swim through the basement and pry open the elevator with a crowbar. Freire and Otrin were standing on the handrails, chin-deep in water.

Some areas of Toronto got about 4 inches of rain in less that three hours Tuesday night, causing extensive flooding.