North Korea: South's military spoiling 'peace' mood on peninsula

A North Korean soldier stands watching the South side at the joint security area of Panmunjom in the demilitarized zone near Paju, South Korea. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- North Korea lambasted the South's military on Wednesday for policies that could "reverse" the mood of engagement.

An article in the Korean Workers' Party newspaper Rodong Sinmun mentioned the recently held 14th Korea-U.S. Integrated Defense Dialogue, or KIDD, and added the meeting and other measures are creating a "confrontational disturbance."

The paper charged leaders of South Korea's military of a "conspiracy" to overturn the "peace and reconciliation" taking place on the peninsula through the dialogue.

The points discussed at the meetings are a "provocation at a time when the spirit of the Panmunjom Declaration are being put into practice by a unitary people who are making serious efforts to alleviate tensions and work toward peace."

Propaganda outlet DPRK Today issued a similar statement on Wednesday.

"If the South Korean authorities really want peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula, as stated in the April 27 Declaration, it is time to kick aside the ambitious war plans that provoke the other side, and take practical measures."

North Korea's statements come after the United States and South Korea discussed ways to maintain a robust unified defense posture during KIDD on July 25-26, according to Yonhap.

Following the dialogue with the United States, South Korea's Defense Ministry said it would pursue a strategy of a "three-axis system" to defend against nuclear and missile threats.

In 2016 the system was described as including Seoul's homegrown anti-missile systems, the Korean Air and Missile Defense, or KAMD, and Kill Chain, a pre-emptive strike system.