Emergency crews transfer a patient sickened by food that contained an insecticide compound that was eaten at a funeral in Peru this week, officials said. Photo courtesy Peru Ministry of Health/Twitter

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Food served at a funeral in Peru that contained insecticides has killed at least nine people and sickened more than 50, officials said.

The food eaten Monday in a village in the Peruvian Andes put several people in the hospital, critically ill. It consisted of a meat dish and a fermented corn drink called chichi, regional health director Jhon Tinco said.

Peru's civil defense agency said 52 people became ill, including a 2-year-old child and a pregnant woman, who are both expected to make full recoveries. Those who died were between ages 12 and 68.

San Jose de Ushua Mayor Ivan Villagomez Llamoca, who attended the funeral and ate the food, said he was treated for a headache.

Health Minister Silvia Pessah said the food contained organophosphates, a chemical used in pesticides. Officials are conducting tests on samples now to determine the exact contaminants.

"My condolences and solidarity with the families of the deceased in Ayacucho, who died from suspected food poisoning," Pessah said.

Nearly two dozen child students in India died of similar contamination five years ago after eating food with monocrotophos, a pesticide belonging to the organophosphate family. The principal of the school was later arrested for the poisoning, which also sickened 25 other children.