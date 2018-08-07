South Korean medical staff treat a flood victim in Attapeu Province in Laos on August 1, in this photo provided by the South Korean relief squad. The flooding at a hydropower dam construction site in the region killed more than two dozen people. Photo by Yonhap

SEOUL, Aug. 6 (UPI) -- South Korea sent a second team of disaster relief workers to a flood-hit area in Laos on Tuesday.

A team of 19 medical personnel will begin relief activities to assist people in the flood-affected areas of Attapeu Province in Laos, South Korea's foreign ministry said.

The team includes epidemiologists and quarantine experts, as requested by the Laos government to prevent and contain infectious diseases in the area.

The South Korean government dispatched the first disaster relief team on July 29. They have been on a 10-day mission to help victims of the flood caused by a dam collapse on July 23. They are scheduled to return to Seoul this week.

The dam was being built by the South Korean company SK Engineering & Construction in a joint venture with the Korea Western Power, Thailand's Ratchaburi Electricity Generating Holdings PCL and Lao Holding State Enterprise.

The dam, part of the South Korean government's Official Development Assistance, was completed in April and expected to be in operation by February.

Laos Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith said his government will work with the South Korean and Thai governments to investigate causes of the collapse of the dam, according to Vientiane Times.

The death toll from the dam collapse rose to 34 Sunday with scores missing. The collapse of one of the five auxiliary dams at the Xe-Pian Xe-Namnoy hydropower project has left more than 7,000 people displaced, according to Vientiane Times.