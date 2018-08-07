Seoul police report sharp rise in phone scams

SEOUL, Aug. 7 (UPI) -- South Korean police advised people to take caution as the number of reported phone scams has risen sharply.

The number of voice phishing scams surged by 54 percent from 10,636 cases from January to June last year to 16,338 for the same months this year, according to the Korean National Police Agency on Tuesday.

The amount lost in the scams was 179 billion won ($159 million), a 71 percent jump from last year.

The police said loan scams have surged amid growing household debt and interest rate rise.

RELATED Seoul police investigate possible scam involving Russian shipwreck

One-fourth of the reported scams involved scammers impersonating police officers, prosecutors and officials of finance institutions.

The majority of victims of loan scams were men in their 40s and 50s, according to police. Women in their 20s and 30s were most likely to fall victim to phone scams, in which scammers impersonating officials of state institutions.

Police said fraudsters use new tactics to get people to fall victim to their schemes.

In a loan scam, scammers impersonated representatives of a fake savings bank and lured people with a loan offer. They set up a bank website to make victims believe them and asked to send money to their bank account.

Another case also involved a group of scammers impersonating a bank official. They approached people with a loan offer and collected identification card numbers and credit card information. Then, they used the information to create new mobile numbers and make mobile transactions using their information.

Another emerging tactic is installing malicious codes to mobile banking applications with which scammers use to draw out money from victims' bank accounts.