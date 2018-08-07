Seoul: Belize-flagged ship carrying Russian, not North Korean coal

South Korean foreign ministry spokesman Noh Kyu-duk said a vessel with alleged links to shipments of illicit coal was delivering Russian coal. File Photo by Yonhap

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- The arrival of a Belize-flagged ship in a South Korean port is raising questions but Seoul said the Jin Long is delivering Russian, not North Korean coal.

South Korean foreign ministry spokesman Noh Kyu-duk said Tuesday the Jin Long was "loaded with Russian coal" and that the vessel is not in violation of United Nations Security Council sanctions resolutions, local network SBS reported.

The Jin Long was seen in Pohang's new port area, according to the report.

Noh also said "there should be relevant documents" showing the coal is of Russian origin.

"A first round of checks showed there are such documents, that is why so far no violations have been found," Noh said.

The South Korean spokesman also said the Jin Long will leave the port on Wednesday.

"We are investigating the carrying in of North Korean coal into the country, and will review necessary measures based on the results of the investigation," Noh said.

Members of South Korea's political opposition said the Jin Long has previously delivered 5,100 tons of North Korean coal to South Korea after leaving from the Russian port Nakhodka, Yonhap reported.

Yoo Ki-june, a South Korean opposition lawmaker, said the Belize-flagged ship was seen on Oct. 27, 2017, and has entered South Korea 20 times, sometimes to deliver North Korean coal, according to SBS.