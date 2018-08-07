Saudi state media group apologizes for tweet suggestive of 9/11

The Toronto skyline became the center of controversy after Saudi Arabian media appeared to threaten a 9/11-style attack following a diplomatic row last weekend. File Photo by Warren Toda/EPA-EFE

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- A Saudi Arabia state media group apologized Tuesday for a now-deleted tweet that some viewed as a 9/11-style threat aimed at the Canadian government.

The tweet showed the Toronto skyline and an Air Canada jetliner appearing to be headed for the city's CN Tower.

The tweet read, "Sticking one's nose where it doesn't belong! As the Arabic saying goes: 'He who interferes with what doesn't concern him finds what doesn't please him.'"

The message was a response to a dispute over the weekend between the Canadian and Saudi governments, in which Riyadh cut diplomatic ties with Canada and expelled Ottawa's ambassador.

RELATED Saudi Arabia cuts diplomatic ties with Canada for human rights criticism

The fallout occurred after Canada expressed concerns about the arrests last month of Saudi human rights activists.

The Saudi media group apologized for the tweet, saying it was only a symbol of the return Canadian Ambassador Dennis Horak, who was ordered to leave Riyadh Monday.

"Earlier we posted an image which was inappropriate, which is why we deleted the post immediately. The aircraft was intended to symbolize the return of the Ambassador, we realize this was not clear and any other meaning was unintentional. We apologize to anyone who was offended."