Report: Ex-South Korea president 'thankless' after accepting bribes

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Former South Korean President Lee Myung-bak "showed no gratitude" after accepting bribes of millions of dollars, according to a wealthy local banker who reportedly provided proof of graft.

Lee Pal-sung, the former chairman of Woori Financial Group in Seoul, released his personal memos to South Korea prosecutors that provide details of his meetings with the former president, the Segye Ilbo reported Tuesday.

According to his memos, Lee Pal-sung had delivered a total of $2.7 million in bribes to Lee Myung-bak and his inner circle.

Lee Myung-bak has been accused of accepting more than $2 million in cash from the Woori Group chairman from 2007 to 2001, through relatives and a son-in-law.

Lee Pal-sung was hoping to curry favors with the newly elected president.

"Met with MB [Lee Myung-bak]. He said things are moving in a positive direction for me; [to be nominated] head of the Financial Supervisory Commission, president of the Korea Development Bank, or a member of the National Assembly," Lee Pal-sung wrote in a memo dating to Feb. 23, 2008.

But in a memo dating March 28, 2008, Lee Pal-sung had turned against the former president.

"I am frustrated because of the possibility of having to end my relationship with Lee, and starting life over. I gave him [$2.7 million]. His clique is all unscrupulous human beings. They do not even say thank you."

KBS reported Tuesday the banker also complained the ex-president himself did not express gratitude for the money.

Lee Pal-sung has 41 pages of memos regarding his meetings with Lee Myung-bak from January to May 2008.

The former president has denied recent charges of bribery and embezzlement, and was recently hospitalized.