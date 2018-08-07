North Korea calls for lifting of sanctions

North Korea stated Tuesday pressure against Pyongyang must recede, following the June 12 summit in Singapore between Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump. Photo by KCNA/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- A North Korea committee chided the United States for not lifting economic sanctions following the June 12 summit in Singapore between U.S. President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un.

Pyongyang's Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Fatherland said Tuesday the agreement to build new U.S.-North Korea relations has not been put into practice, according to propaganda outlet Uriminzokkiri.

"It has been nearly two months since the North Korea-U.S. joint communiqué was adopted," the committee said. "But the establishment of new North Korea-U.S. relations has only grown in controversy, it has not led to a practical flow" of events.

North Korea media stated Pyongyang has "made every effort to respect and sincerely fulfill the Singapore joint communiqué," including the return of U.S. remains from the 1950-53 Korean War.

The committee criticized U.S. rhetoric on complete denuclearization, and warned, "If the United States solely pursues its own interests, continues pressure, it is clear dialogue will come to a certain end."

In order for conversation to flow, the United States must "cast aside anachronistic sanctions pressure" and take practical action based on mutual trust, the North Korean committee said.

On Monday Workers' Party newspaper Rodong Sinmun called for the lifting of sanctions under Resolutions 2356, 2371 and 2375, citing the suspension of nuclear and missile tests.

Members of the Trump administration have criticized North Korea for not doing enough on denuclearization.

National Security Adviser John Bolton told PBS NewsHour correspondent Nick Schifrin on Monday North Korea signified a commitment to denuclearization but Pyongyang has "not taken effective steps."

"We're not looking for rhetoric here. We're looking for performance of North Korea's own commitment made to us, made to South Korea beforehand, to denuclearize," Bolton said.

RELATED Car bomb kills prominent rocket scientist in Syria

Bolton also said there are plans to send U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo back to Pyongyang.