Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Ileana weakened slightly as it made its way toward Mexico on Monday, the National Hurricane Center said.
The center of the storm was located about 80 miles south-southwest of Manzanillo, Mexico. It was traveling northwest at 21 mph with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph, the NHC said in its 10 p.m. CDT update.
Mexico implemented a tropical storm warning from Tecpan de Galeana north to Cabo Corrientes. It canceled a hurricane watch and tropical storm watch north of there.
The NHC said Ileana was expected to weaken and dissipate by late Tuesday.
The storm could drop between 1 inches and 3 inches of rain in the Mexican states of Guerrero, Michoacan, Colima and Jalisco, with isolated amounts up to 5 inches. Swells along the southwestern coast could cause life-threatening surf.