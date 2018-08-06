Aug. 6 (UPI) -- A tanker with flammable cargo crashed Monday near an Italian airport and set off an explosion that killed two people and injured 70, police said.

The explosion occurred on a highway on the outskirts of Bologna near the airport.

The tanker was thought to be transporting liquefied petroleum gas, ASNA News reported.

The injured include 11 Caribinieri police and two state police officers, according to ASNA.

RELATED Sweden seeking foreign assistance to combat raging wildfires

Some of the injured were hit by flying debris as several cars exploded in a chain reaction to the blaze. A highway bridge also partly collapsed. Two of the injured have been taken to burn centers, officials said.

The Bologna airport said flights were not impacted.