Indian students shout slogans during a protest in Kolkata, Eastern India, on Monday. Students demanded safe roads in Dhaka after the deaths of two college students last month. Photo by Piyal Adhkikary/EPA-EFE

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Protests in Bangladesh sparked by the deaths of two children in a bus accident have now lasted for more than a week, and forced parts of Dhaka to grind to a halt.

Tens of thousands of young people have taken to the streets since the July 29 accident that killed the schoolchildren in Dhaka. The demonstrations continued Monday.

Authorities said the boy and girl were run over by a speeding bus, and 12 others were injured.

Amid anger over the crash, fueled by criticisms online, the protests are gaining traction in a country that had nearly 7,400 people killed and 16,000 hurt in traffic accidents last year.

"All we want is corruption to be gone and driving licences to stop being handed out like candy," one protester said.

The bus driver is believed to have lost control while attempting to beat another bus to pick up passengers, officials said.

Sunday, the United Nations issued a statement of a its growing concern for the safety of young people in the Dhaka protests. Scores of injuries were reported over the weekend and some schools have been closed over the risk.

"We are deeply concerned about the reports of violence and call on all for calm," U.N. Resident Coordinator Mia Seppo said. "The concerns expressed by youth about road safety are legitimate and a solution is needed for a mega city like Dhaka.

"A functioning public transport system should ensure the safety of all, including children, young girls and women."