Poll: Two-thirds in South Korea opposed to Muslim refugees

A South Korean flag flies behind a barbed wire fence at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ). A new poll Monday showed two-thirds of South Koreans are opposed to accepting Muslim refugees, for multiple reasons. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

SEOUL, Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Islamophobia appears to prevail in South Korea and the anti-Muslim sentiment affects how people view refugees, depending on their religion, a new survey found Monday.

The poll by Joongang Ilbo Research revealed more than 50 percent of South Koreans hold a favorable view toward refugees in general, but have a different opinion of Muslims -- with 67 percent saying they don't welcome them.

The survey also said more than 61 percent of respondents don't approve of Yemenis as refugees, compared to 36 percent who are open to accepting them.

The poll results came as anti-refugee sentiment grows in South Korea following the influx of Yemeni asylum seekers on the southern resort island of Jeju.

RELATED South Korea to tighten identity checks on asylum seekers

Those against Yemeni refugees cited a concern for terrorism and crimes as a major reason for their disapproval (55 percent), followed by potential cultural conflicts with Islam culture (18 percent) and a burden from increasing tax to support them (16 percent).

Those aged between 19 and 29 expressed concern for terrorist attacks and crimes, at the highest rate of 72 percent. The survey found women in that age group are more anti-Muslim than men. Seventy-four percent of young adult women said they disapprove Muslim refugees, 15 percent more than men.

Supporters of conservative political parties are more anti-refugee than supporters of liberal parties, the poll showed.

More than 53 percent of respondents who support the conservative Liberty Korea Party said they oppose accepting refugees, along with 43 percent who support the liberal Democratic Party of Korea.

Some 69 percent of supporters of Justice Party, the most progressive, said they welcome refugees, the highest among political parties.