Mexico issues tropical storm warning as Ileana forms

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Mexico issued a tropical storm warning along the west coast Monday after Tropical Storm Ileana formed, the National Hurricane Center said.
The center of the storm was located about 155 miles south-southeast of Manzanillo, Mexico. It was traveling northwest at 17 mph with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph, the NHC said in its 4 p.m. CDT update.
Mexico implemented a tropical storm warning from Tecpan de Galeana north to Cabo Corrientes. It canceled a hurricane watch and tropical storm watch north of there.
The NHC said Ileana was expected to weaken and dissipate by late Tuesday.
The storm could drop between 2 inches and 4 inches of rain in the Mexican states of Guerrero, Michoacan, Colima and Jalisco, with isolated amounts up to 6 inches. Swells along the southwestern coast could cause life-threatening surf.