Mexico issues tropical storm warning as Ileana forms

Tropical Storm Ileana was expected to dissipate by late Tuesday, but could bring tropical storm conditions to Mexico's coast before then. Image courtesy of the National Hurricane Center

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Mexico issued a tropical storm warning along the west coast Monday after Tropical Storm Ileana formed, the National Hurricane Center said.

The center of the storm was located about 155 miles south-southeast of Manzanillo, Mexico. It was traveling northwest at 17 mph with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph, the NHC said in its 4 p.m. CDT update.

Mexico implemented a tropical storm warning from Tecpan de Galeana north to Cabo Corrientes. It canceled a hurricane watch and tropical storm watch north of there.

The NHC said Ileana was expected to weaken and dissipate by late Tuesday.

The storm could drop between 2 inches and 4 inches of rain in the Mexican states of Guerrero, Michoacan, Colima and Jalisco, with isolated amounts up to 6 inches. Swells along the southwestern coast could cause life-threatening surf.

