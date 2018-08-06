Indonesia earthquake: At least 91 dead, 20,000 evacuated

Rescuers search for survivors after a strong earthquake struck Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday. At least 91 deaths were reported. Photo by Adi Weda/EPA-EFE

Rescuers search for survivors after a strong earthquake struck Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday. At least 91 deaths were reported. Photo by Adi Weda/EPA-EFE

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- The death toll from an earthquake that struck Indonesia's Lombok Island rose to 91 Monday, with thousands more displaced, officials said.

The 7.0-magnitude earthquake hit around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday near the village of Loloan, and was followed by a series of aftershocks ranging from 4.7 to 5.4 in magnitude, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The epicenter was about 20 miles northwest of Labuan.

Rescuers searched damaged buildings on Monday for survivors, and hospital patients were treated outdoors amid fears of structural collapse.

About 20,000 people have been evacuated from the area, which is also contending with a power failure. The Indonesian military sent ships, including a hospital ship, carrying heavy construction vehicles.

Officials said an effort is underway to evacuate about 1,2000 tourists from Gili island, which is popular with divers and backpackers.

"91 people died, 209 suffered from serious injuries," national disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho announced. "Most of the victims died after being struck by collapsing buildings.

"There are challenges. The roads were damaged, three bridges were also damaged, some locations are difficult to reach and we don't have enough personnel."

RELATED More than 500 hikers rescued from Indonesian volcano

Many of the deaths occurred in the northern part of the island in West Nusa Tenggara province.

Of those killed, one was a tourist on nearby Bali island and one on Gili island. The rest were on Lombok.

Lombok International Airport reopened Monday, but national airline Garuda International announced some flights to the island could be delayed.

RELATED Damage from Mexico quake leads scientists to ancient temple

Sunday's quake came a week after a 6.4-magnitude temblor killed 17 people and stranded more than 500 hikers on an Indonesian volcano, also on Lombok Island.

The country's Joint Evacuation Team removed the hikers from Mount Rinjani last week.