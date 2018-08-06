Greek emergency chiefs resign amid blame for wildfires that killed 91

Firefighters and volunteers battle a wildfire near Athens, Greece. Criticism over failure to warn residents led to the resignations of Greece's civil protection, police and fire chiefs. File Photo by Vassilis Psomas/EPA-EFE

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Greek authorities have replaced multiple emergency chiefs in the wake of criticism over the wildfires that killed nearly 100 people near the capital, Athens.

Yiannis Kapakis, the country's civil protection chief, resigned Monday over growing public criticism that the Greek government failed to warn residents to evacuate ahead of the fire.

Kapakis' resignation follows the resignations of the police and fire chiefs Sunday.

Officials said Lt. Gen. Vasileios Matthaiopoulos will be Greece's new fire chief, replacing Sotirios Terzoudis. The prime minister's press office announced Lt. Gen. Aristides Andrikopoulos will take over as police chief, replacing Constantinos Tsouvalas.

A couple days earlier, Greek Civil Protection Minister Nikos Toskas resigned.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipiras accepted Toskas resignation, and Interior Minister Panos Skourletis will act as his replacement, his office said.

The destructive wildfires spread rapidly due to strong winds and forced hundreds to escape to the coast. The government blamed arsonists for starting one of the fires and illegal construction for blocking escape routes.

Tsipras took responsibility last month for the fires amid mounting criticism.

"We have serious indications and significant findings of criminal activity concerning arson," Public Order Minister Nikos Toskas said. "We are troubled by many factors, and there have been physical findings that are the subject of an investigation."

Toskas, though, said no "grave operational mistakes" were made by emergency services.

The fires have been the deadliest Greece has seen in decades.