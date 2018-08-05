Trending Stories

Hurricane Hector strengthens to Category 4 storm
Carr Fire: PG&E employee killed working to restore service
Trump rallies in Ohio, third stop this week to bolster GOP support
Venezuela President survives assassination attempt
3 NATO troops killed in Afghanistan suicide blast

Photo Gallery

 
Happy birthday 'Harry Potter:' The cast through the years

Latest News

Russia appoints Steven Seagal to be 'special representative' to US
Demi Lovato: 'I will keep fighting'
Czech tourist killed in shark attack off Egyptian coast
Chinese artist Ai Weiwei says government demolished his studio
'The Americans' wins big at the TCA Awards
 
