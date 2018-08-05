6.9-magnitude earthquake shakes Indonesia

Hospital patients are moved outside of the hospital building after an earthquake was felt in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, on Sunday. Photo by Made Nagi/EPA-EFE

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia on Sunday, sparking a tsunami warning that was later canceled, Indonesian officials said.

The temblor hit around 6:45 p.m.near Loloan on the island of Lombok and was followed by a series of aftershocks ranging from 4.7 to 5.4 in magnitude, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The epicenter was about 20 miles northwest of Labuan and 30 miles northeast of Mataram.

The Indonesian Red Cross said four volunteers sustained injuries and were taken to a local hospital. The team reported parts of the island was without electricity as emergency officials worked to evacuate people.

Meteorologists said the earthquakes should generate increased waves by up to 5.5 inches.

Sunday's earthquake comes a week after a 6.4-magnitude temblor stranded more than 500 hikers on an Indonesian volcano on Lombok Island. The country's Joint Evacuation Team evacuated the hikers from Mount Rinjani on Tuesday.