S. Korea urges BMW owners to stop driving recalled vehicles

A BMW 520d sedan is seen burned on the Seoul-Gangneung expressway on Thursday. The model is one of 106,000 cars the German automaker has recalled. Photo by Yonhap

SEOUL, Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The South Korean government advised owners of recalled BMW vehicles to stop driving, following a string of fire-related incidents.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said it will soon look into ignition incidents involving some BMW models.

"We advise owners of recalled vehicles to have their vehicles examined for safety and refrain from driving until safety is guaranteed," Kim Hyun-mee, minister of land, infrastructure and transport, said in a statement on Friday.

A total of 29 520d and 420d models have burst into flames this year, including the latest fire Thursday, according to Chosun Ilbo.

BMW Korea recalled 106,000 vehicles prone to fire after it found a defective component.

The company said in a statement last week that the exhaust gas recirculation model could lead to fires. The EGR reduces nitrogen oxide emissions and lowers combustion temperature.

The transport ministry said it will launch an investigation and invite related agencies and experts to find causes of the problem.

BMW is scheduled to submit its own analysis to the ministry on Friday, according to a transport ministry official, Yonhap reported.

A group of South Korean consumers filed suit against BMW. Members of an online community preparing for a collective lawsuit exceeded 2,800 as of Thursday, according to Yonhap.