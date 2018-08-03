For North Korean female soldiers, an unexpected pregnancy results in dishonorable discharge, according to a South Korean press report. File Photo by How Hwee Young/EPA

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- A North Korean soldier buried her newborn child alive after hiding her pregnancy for months, according to a South Korean press report.

A source in North Hamgyong Province told Daily NK Thursday the woman had conceived a child during an affair with a married senior officer, the news service reported Friday.

After secretly giving birth, the woman buried her newborn in a mountain to conceal the evidence of the affair.

Daily NK's source said investigations are underway.

"A female soldier serving in the city became pregnant after a relationship with a married soldier, but continued to hide her pregnancy, until giving birth several days ago," Daily NK's source said.

"In the midst of the heat wave, she gave birth down at a private residence. She then tried to hide it, but military investigations are ongoing."

The woman chose to not give birth at a hospital, and instead asked an "ordinary woman" to deliver her baby at her private residence.

"In order to hide it, she went up the mountain to bury the child, and the woman who helped is now being considered a problem."

Daily NK did not provide details on how its source was apprised of the situation.

"The female soldier did not eat well for months and kept working relentlessly," the source said. "She tied two military belts around her belly to cover up the pregnancy. Her fellow soldiers did not notice the pregnancy and was surprised to later find out."

According to Daily NK, female North Korean soldiers who become unexpectedly pregnant undergo abortion and are dishonorably discharged.

The woman could not afford a back alley abortion and carried the child to full term, Daily NK's source said.

North Korea's human rights record is one of the world's worst, the United Nations' High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein said Thursday.

NHK reported Zeid said little improvements have been made to prevent abductions, torture and other forms of violence toward ordinary citizens.