Tourists walk on Gwakji Beach on the southern resort island of Jeju on July 11. Photo by Yonhap

SEOUL, Aug. 2 (UPI) -- A woman missing in the southern resort island of Jeju was found dead after a week, officials said.

The body of the woman didn't show any evidence of foul play, according to coroner Kang Hyun-wook on Thursday, Hankyoreh reported.

"It's not confirmed, but there is a high chance of drowning. The body shows typical features of a drowning accident," said Kang, a medical professor at Jeju National University.

But mystery surrounds the woman's death as her body was discovered in the southwestern coast of the island, opposite from the initial missing point.

The woman came to Jeju on July 10 on a camping trip with her family and went missing last week. She was last seen in the northeastern coast and found on the southwestern coast, 62 miles apart.

Sea experts said there is little chance that the body traveled along the sea current, as the tide doesn't flow from the direction at this time of the year.

"It's strange that the body was never spotted because there are a lot of fishing boats in the Jeju sea at this time," the expert said in a Hankyoreh report.

The body could have traveled along a strong current undiscovered due to turbulent tides.

Jeju Police had her body examined at the state forensic National Forensic Service and will look for planktons in her lungs, evidence that would determine whether she drowned.