Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Afghan police said 20 people were killed Friday and at least 30 others were injured in suicide bombings at a Shi'ite mosque in eastern Afghanistan.
The two suicide bombers, armed with assault rifles, stormed the mosque during Friday prayers and sprayed worshipers with bullets before blowing themselves up, said Raz Mohammad Mandozai, the police chief of Paktia Province.
The two suicide bombers, who opened fire on security guards when they entered the mosque, also used hand grenades during the attack, police said.
President Ashraf Ghani condemned the attack in a statement, calling it inhuman and saying such attacks cannot affect unity among Afghans.
No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.