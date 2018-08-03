Destruction at the scene of a suicide bomb attack that targeted a police post in Paktia, Afghanistan, in October. The blast killed 20 people including the police chief of Pakita. On Friday, two suicide bombers blasted a mosque in Paktia, killing at least 20 people during Friday prayers. Photo by Ahmadullah Ahmadi/EPA-EFE

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Afghan police said 20 people were killed Friday and at least 30 others were injured in suicide bombings at a Shi'ite mosque in eastern Afghanistan.

The two suicide bombers, armed with assault rifles, stormed the mosque during Friday prayers and sprayed worshipers with bullets before blowing themselves up, said Raz Mohammad Mandozai, the police chief of Paktia Province.

The two suicide bombers, who opened fire on security guards when they entered the mosque, also used hand grenades during the attack, police said.

President Ashraf Ghani condemned the attack in a statement, calling it inhuman and saying such attacks cannot affect unity among Afghans.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

